ECOSC 1-Day Volume Tops $115,259.00 (ECU)

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, ECOSC has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. ECOSC has a total market capitalization of $6,893.64 and approximately $115,259.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECOSC is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

Buying and Selling ECOSC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOSC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOSC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOSC using one of the exchanges listed above.

