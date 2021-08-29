Eden Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $221,765.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eden has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eden Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

