Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Edison International by 156.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund boosted its stake in Edison International by 84.4% in the first quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.53 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

