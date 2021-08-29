EDUCare Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.33 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDUCare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EKT is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDUCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDUCare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.