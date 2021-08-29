Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,776 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 122,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $39,998,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 7,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $714,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,659,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

