Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Down 34.2% in August

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the July 29th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eguana Technologies stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Eguana Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

