Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a market cap of $4.90 million and $2.30 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

