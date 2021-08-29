Elastos (ELA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $992,932.00

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Elastos has a total market cap of $68.26 million and $992,932.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,286,696 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,231 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

