Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in August

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

EMITF opened at $2.09 on Friday. Elbit Imaging has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27.

Get Elbit Imaging alerts:

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, with interests in the real estate sector in India and in the medical instruments sector in Israel. It operates through the Medical Instruments segment and the Lands in India segment. The Medical Instruments segment engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems through indirect holdings in INSIGHTEC Ltd., a company operating in the life sciences sector.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.