Electroneum Price Down 26.9% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $226.15 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 272.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,893,937,585 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.