Electrum Dark (ELD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,681.93

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $9,681.93 and $110.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Electrum Dark

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

