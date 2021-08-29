Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 76,026 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000. Kellogg comprises 3.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 149.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 573,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,897,000 after purchasing an additional 343,571 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 74.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,042. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

