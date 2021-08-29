Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 5.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.03. 1,137,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,375. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.39.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

