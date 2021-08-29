Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Takes $5.03 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000. Ingredion accounts for 3.2% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ingredion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $86,173,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 738.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 329,560 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,614,000 after acquiring an additional 246,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,944,000 after acquiring an additional 217,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $16,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INGR. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

INGR stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 321,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,689. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

