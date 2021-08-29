Elrond Trading Down 7.5% This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Elrond has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $141.01 or 0.00289058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $57.84 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00102948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00017071 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003694 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,314,124 coins and its circulating supply is 19,362,789 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

