ELYSIA 1-Day Volume Tops $1.05 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $20.85 million and $1.05 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 30.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,011,304,626 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

