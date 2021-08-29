Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Position Boosted by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197,040 shares during the period. Embraer accounts for 5.4% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 1.55% of Embraer worth $43,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Embraer by 28.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Embraer by 48.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth $43,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

