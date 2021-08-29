Emercoin Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $23,543.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000058 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,952,513 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

