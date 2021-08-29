Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,104 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises 2.7% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.95. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $81.73.

