Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,233. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $105.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

