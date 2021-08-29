ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENGGY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.436 per share. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.