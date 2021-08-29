Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $18,220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 178.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

