Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 3.27% of Enlivex Therapeutics worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ENLV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

