Entasis Therapeutics’ (ETTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

ETTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 159,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,910. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 280,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 214,831 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

