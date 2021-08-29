Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170,281 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.24% of Entergy worth $49,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Entergy by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Entergy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,044. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

