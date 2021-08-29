Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,866 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $91,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $314.54 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $314.99. The company has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.