Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 305,525 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,292,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 305,525 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Enbridge worth $91,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.