Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $98,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,517 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,794,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,845,000 after purchasing an additional 345,345 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,202,000 after purchasing an additional 771,370 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,147,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,153,000 after purchasing an additional 61,235 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

