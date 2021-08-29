Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $85,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,615,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $43,520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,238,000 after buying an additional 289,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,631,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $69.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

