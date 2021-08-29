Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of CDW worth $94,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 2.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CDW by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold 102,752 shares of company stock worth $19,151,925 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $199.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.45. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.36.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.