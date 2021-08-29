Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Biogen worth $75,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Biogen by 8.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $343.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.