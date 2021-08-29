Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,911 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lam Research worth $98,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $609.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

