Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $100,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 68.6% in the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $711.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $677.43. The firm has a market cap of $704.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

