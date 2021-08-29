Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $77.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.93% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $77,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.63. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $114.36 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

