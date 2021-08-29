Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $83.85 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Lululemon Athletica worth $83,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $405.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

