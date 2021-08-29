Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $86.21 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of DuPont de Nemours worth $86,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

