Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $93.29 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $93,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $668.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $665.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,913,521. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

