Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $94.50 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $94,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $205.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

