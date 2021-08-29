Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $97.69 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,907,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $97,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 585,917 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452,098 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 353,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 179.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 255,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24.

