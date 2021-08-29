Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $98.63 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $98,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,156,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,551,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after purchasing an additional 61,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $108.94 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $109.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.84.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

