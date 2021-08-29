Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $99.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $99,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $96.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.29. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $96.13.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

