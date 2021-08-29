Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of STERIS worth $91,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on STE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STE opened at $213.61 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $155.63 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

