Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Paychex worth $84,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after buying an additional 279,441 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 228,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,420,000 after acquiring an additional 143,127 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 463.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Paychex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 90,613 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $10,187,619.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,368.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

