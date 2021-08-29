Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 237,544 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,544 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of HCA Healthcare worth $100,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 43.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $251.85 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $255.28. The company has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

