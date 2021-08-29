Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 46,578 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 46,578 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $97,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after buying an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $446.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.26. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $450.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

