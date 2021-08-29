Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,689 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $99,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Kaspick LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $293,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $914,000. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,329.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 48,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $354.57 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

