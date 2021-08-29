Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 580,209 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $92,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.