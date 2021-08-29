Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 270,066 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for about 2.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Equifax worth $316,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EFX traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,256. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $269.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

