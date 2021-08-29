Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $824.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $818.52. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.