Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $30,204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,861,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3,460.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 621,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQNR opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

